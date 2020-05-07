Local meat retailers discuss supply issues during COVID-19

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA)- Josh LeMaster, co-owner of LeMaster Livestock, and his family have been in the cattle business for 40 years.

They know the ins and outs of the meat supply business, but have faced new challenges during the pandemic.

“There’s a production problem because they can’t move the beef through the system as they normally do because the workers aren’t showing up to kill the cattle and get it to the grocery store,” LeMaster said.

On the retail end, meat stores have had to get creative.

Grant Tate, owner of Tate Meatworks, added three new suppliers to keep his shelves full.

“You know if I was only going with one guy, I’d be out of business. Every single packer is missing something,” Tate said. “It might not be a whole bunch of something, but something. There’s a hole.”

LeMaster says if you want to help, buy local.

You can always contact a farm in your area or look for the sticker of origin in your grocery store.

