Local musicians get creative, stay positive despite financial hit from virus

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Some of you may have noticed that the Upstate music scene has gotten a little quieter since the pandemic started.

Local musicians have taken a hit because of the virus, but they’re not letting it slow them down.

7 News spoke with some artists who have been using this time to be creative and to grow.

“Before the virus, I was playing so, so much. Almost every night, I was playing somewhere,” TJ Jeter said.

Pre-pandemic, it was hard to venture in downtown Spartanburg on a Friday or Saturday night without seeing and hearing from local musicians, like TJ Jeter or Drew Spencer.

Not only is music a hobby for them, it’s their livelihood.

“That’s what pays the bills,” Drew Spencer said.

“Honestly, this is what’s keeping me alive at the moment,” Shane Pruitt added.

When things shut down, several talented musicians, like Shane Pruitt, took a big financial hit. But they’re staying positive.

“From the creative side of things, it’s probably the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt and other artists are using this time to write new music.

“Devise a game plan for after all this blows over and really take advantage of this time to think,” Spencer said.

“We’re all so used to just waking up and going that we never really have time to sit back and reflect, and I think this has given us that opportunity,” Jeter added.

And they’re using technology to their advantage.

“Even the biggest artists in the world are doing the exact same thing we are, which is doing a virtual concert from their living room and doing a Venmo tip jar,” Joe Power said.

In fact, some artists told 7 News they don’t know if the music industry will ever be the same again.

“House concerts are going to be the way to go,” Pruitt said. “I think pop-up shows are going to be the way of the future.”

Others said they’re hopeful for more in-person concerts soon, saying they miss seeing their fans.

“That’s something you can’t simulate,” Jeter said. “You can’t simulate a crowd–especially when you have a good crowd that’s into what you’re doing.”

“It’ll be one of the most electric things you can possibly experience when we finally get us all in the same room to enjoy music together,” Power said.

“It’s been a humbling experience and I’m ready to be back full-speed,” Spencer added.