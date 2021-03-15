1 arrested, 1 wanted after man killed in shooting on Belton Hwy. in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested one man and are looking for another in connection with the shooting death of another man on Belton Highway in Anderson County.

Deputies investigating a shooting that injured a man on Belton Hwy. (WSPA)

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a man flown to the hospital after he was shot Saturday near Belton.

Deputies said the victim – 30-year-old Kevin Pierce of Anderson – died from his injuries at the hospital on Sunday.

Detectives have charged Johnathan P. Hart and Timothy N. Wells with murder.

According to a warrant, the suspects got into an argument with Pierce before he was shot in the head.

Hart was arrested and is currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.

Wells is still wanted.

Anyone with information on the location of Timothy N. Wells is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405 or Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.