GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department said that one person was arrested following a shoot-out that happened on Friday.

Officers said that they were dispatched to a parking lot of a closed business along the 72 By-Pass around 11:10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw several juveniles in the parking lot.

Officers said that two juveniles who had ongoing issues with each other fired shots at each other.

Terrance Levar Wideman, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to officers, they are still searching for a second juvenile that is believed to be involved in the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Greenwood Police Department.

More arrests are expected to be made.