CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One juvenile has been taken into custody after the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that they have been working around the clock to catch the suspects after a shooting left two people injured on Tuesday morning.

7NEWS previously reported that deputies responded to a shooting that left two gunshot victims injured outside of a vehicle on Highway 5 near Stetson Lane.

Deputies were able to find a 16-year-old suspect that was involved in the shooting late on Tuesday night. The juvenile was arrested and transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

The juvenile was charged with the following:

armed robbery

attempted murder

possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Upon further investigation, deputies were able to trace back the crime scene to the original location along King Creeks Ford Road near Caldwell Road. Deputies said that shell casings were also recovered at the scene.

Deputies have said that they are still looking for a second person and have obtained arrest warrants for a teenager identified as Christopher Alan Smith,18.

Deputies have issued the following arrest warrants:

armed robbery

attempted murder

possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Deputies said that Smith is considered to armed and dangerous.

Investigators and deputies believe that Smith is homeless and is bouncing around between Cherokee County and York County possibly staying with friends in the area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting or the location of Smith to please call 911 or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-489-4722.