LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – One man was arrested and another man is wanted in connection to a shooting at a nightclub in Laurens Tuesday night.

According to the Laurens Police Department, officers responded to Topic Lounge before midnight in reference to reports of gunfire.

Officers learned that an altercation had escalated, leading to an armed assault at the venue.

Kion Osha Ligon, along with an accomplice, fired shots from a vehicle in the direction of the nightclub.

Ligon was arrested and is being charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to the police department, Ligon was out on bond for two counts of attempted murder for an unrelated incident that occurred in February of this year. He is also currently awaiting trial for a conspiracy charge in relation to a murder in 2021.

Officials said the second suspect in the incident, 27-year-old Malcolm Jamar Fuller, remains at large.

Fuller is described as a Black male who is 6’0 tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has a full throat tattoo with “LA” in the center.

The police department considers Fuller to be armed and dangerous.

The Laurens Police Department urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Fuller or details about the incident to contact Detective Sgt. Sellers at bsellers@cityoflaurenssc.com or (864) 681-2351.