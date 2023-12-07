SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been arrested and another was wanted following a burglary at a gun store in Spartanburg County.
The break-in happened at C&C Indoor Range on Asheville Highway on November 27, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrived to find a metal roll-up door pried up at the business, a sheriff’s office report said.
Warrants stated that nine guns, worth more than $3,800, were taken from the store.
Investigators said they were able to identify one suspect as 32-year-old James Edward Abee of Inman.
Abee was charged with second degree burglary, grand larceny, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The sheriff’s office said Abee, who was arrested on December 4, confessed to the crime.
The sheriff’s office identified the second suspect as 48-year-old Michael Joseph Gantt.
Gantt is facing the same charges as Abee and is still at large, according to deputies.
Abee is being held in the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.