OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Department arrested a teen Tuesday on attempted murder charges in relation to a shooting incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on White Pine Dr. for a reported break-in in which multiple doors were damaged and gunshots were fired.

During the investigation, deputies saw multiple gunshots at the bathroom door.

Two adult females, who were household members of Brock and Garren, were at the house during the incident, along with two children, according to deputies.

Deputies were also advised that a man may have been injured. The man was not there when deputies arrived.

He was located later and suffered minor injuries.

Two suspects were identified, Truett Gregory Brock, 17, and 23-year-old Julian Tristin Mackenzi Garren.

Brock and Garren were not on the scene when deputies arrived.

7NEWS previously reported that Garren was wanted following an assault at Tiger Town Tavern in Clemson.

Brock was charged with attempted murder. He has also been charged with one count each of domestic violence in the first degree, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and malicious injury to property in regard to the same incident.

Garren has been charged with one count of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, domestic violence in the second degree and malicious injury to property.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Garren, you are asked to call 911.