1 arrested after Anderson Co. chase ends in crash, fire

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person was arrested when a chase in Anderson County Tuesday evening ended with a crash and fire.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were attempting to pull over a vehicle which they said was driving recklessly on Centerville Road in the Sandy Springs area when the chase started.

The sheriff’s office said the chase ended near the intersection of Highway 187 and LaFrance Road when the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed in a grassy field.

Deputies said the suspect, 19-year-old Larry Davelle Cannon, Jr. of Anderson, was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Reckless Driving. The sheriff’s office said more charges may be forthcoming.

Shortly after the crash, deputies said a small grass fire began which soon engulfed the car. Highway 187 was closed for a short period of time while firefighters worked to put out the fire.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Cannon was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.