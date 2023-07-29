HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department said that one person has been arrested after a burglar alarm went off at a business in Honea Path.

Officers said that they responded to a burglar alarm at McCoy Lumber this afternoon. According to officers, after it was determined that a theft took place, officers asked for assistance from the Anderson County K-9 unit.

Shortly after that incident, another call came through for a burglary in progress at a home. Evidence that was recovered from the K-9 unit from MCcoy Lumber connected the suspect to both burglaries.

Officers said that the suspect is a homeless person who rode a bus to Honea Path from Anderson. The suspect was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center and is being held on pending charges.