1 arrested after car stolen with child inside in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man they said stole a car with a child inside Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stolen from a home Palmetto Avenue around 3:30pm with an 8-year-old child. Investigators said the child’s guardian had gone inside the home to get something.

The sheriff’s office said the stolen vehicle and the child were found near the 2000 block of Blue Ridge Drive.

The child was not hurt.

Deputies said they found the suspect – identified as 34-year-old Elijah Scott III – on Bramlett Road during a search of the area.

Scott is charged with Grand Larceny and Kidnapping. The sheriff’s office said more charges are pending.

