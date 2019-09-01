1 arrested after chase, crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after reportedly leading deputies on a chase that ended in a crash in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to make a traffic stop around 7:00pm after seeing a potential drug transaction.

The driver did not stop and led the deputy on a chase to Highway 14 where the vehicle crashed.

The driver ran from the scene but was later tracked to a home by a bloodhound.

Deputies say they arrested Lawrence Woodruff without incident inside that home.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found money, drugs, and a gun while processing the scene.

“In just a short amount of time, our Bloodhound Team has proven to be invaluable once again,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds. “I appreciate the time and effort put into this by all deputies involved and I am grateful that everyone is safe tonight.”

There’s no word yet on the exact charges Woodruff will face.

