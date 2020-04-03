1  of  13
1 arrested after chase, crash in stolen vehicle in Greenville

by: WSPA Staff

Police at scene of a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (WSPA Photo)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police have arrested one person after a chase and crash Thursday afternoon in Greenville.

According to Greenville Police, the chase began after an officer attempted to stop a stolen vehicle.

The chase ended on Wade Hampton Boulevard near Church Street when the driver lost control and crashed into a retaining wall, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the person was not hurt in the crash.

Police say the person was arrested. There’s no word yet on the suspect’s name or charges.

