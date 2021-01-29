1 arrested after drugs, guns found at Anderson Co. home

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies arrested a woman after they said drugs, guns, and money were found during a search of an Anderson County home.

Kristi Powell (From: Anderson Co. Detention Center)

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Kristi Regina Powell has been charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Investigators said that 330 grams of methamphetamine, several bottles of pills, a large amount of cash, and several guns were found in a home on Ellen Street during a search on January 27.

Powell was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center and has since been released on bond.