1 arrested after man shot in leg in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say one person has been charged after a man was shot in the leg Tuesday night in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Morris Jerome Wood, Jr. is charged with attempted murder.

The shooting happened shortly around 9:45pm on Old Trail Drive.

Deputies arriving on scene found a man who had been shot in the upper leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wood is currently in the Anderson County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.