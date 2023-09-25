RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) -The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was arrested after a chase that took place across state lines on Sunday.

Deputies said that they tried to stop a motorcycle driving on US 221 South. The driver, later identified as Mitchell Eugene Harris, led deputies on a chase into South Carolina.

According to deputies, Harris had a 9mm Taurus handgun and methamphetamine in his possession.

The handgun and the methamphetamine were seized by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris was arrested and is currently in custody in South Carolina and is facing extradition back to North Carolina where he will be charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle.