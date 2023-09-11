LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said that a man who was wanted for attempted murder was arrested after hitting a person with a baseball bat.

Deputies said that they responded to Willis Street in Gray Court in reference to an individual who had been assaulted on August 12.

Upon arrival, deputies found a person who was in severe pain, with lacerations on his face and swelling. Deputies believe that the victim had been robbed before being assaulted with a baseball bat.

Deputies identified the suspect as Jertavious Mantrail Mack, 31, of Enoree. Mack was already wanted on an unrelated attempted murder charge from 2020 as well as a bench warrant for failure to pay.

Mack was arrested by deputies and US Marshalls on September 8.

Mack was charged with armed robbery and assault/battery 1st degree in addition to the existing charges.

Mack is currently in the Laurens County Detention Center, being held with no bond.

“This is an example of a career criminal. He has wreaked havoc in all directions. Law Enforcement has done their job, the next and final step is for the courts to put him away in jail where he should stay” said Sheriff Don Reynolds.