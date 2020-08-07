1 arrested after shooting on Farley Ave. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man they say shot another man in the leg during a fight in Spartanburg County Tuesday evening.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened August 4 around 6:30pm on Farley Avenue.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot in the leg.

The victim and several witnesses identified the suspect and said that the victim and suspect had been in an argument.

Investigators said witnesses told them that the two had agreed to fight when the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Christopher Duran Geter, pulled out a gun and fired several times in front of witnesses and several children.

The sheriff’s office said the victim suffered injuries which were not life-threatening.

Geter is charged with Attempted Murder, Pointing and Presenting a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Crime.

Geter was arrested Friday afternoon and is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.