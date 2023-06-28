ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that a man was arrested after he cut a man’s face during an argument on Tuesday.

Officers said that they responded to the 15 block of North Anne Street for the report of a civil disturbance around 9:58 p.m. While en route, officers were told that during the argument between two men, one became angry and started swinging a box cutter around, cutting the victim’s face.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from apparent lacerations to the face; the victim refused medical treatment. Officers said that they arrested Aaron Jerome Morrison, 22, following a brief struggle.

Aaron Jerome Morrison was charged with the following:

assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill

resist/delay/obstruct

assault government official

disorderly conduct

Morrison is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $20,000 secured bond issued by the magistrate.