RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One man was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon in a Sunday shooting that left one injured.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a reported shooting on Webb Road in Ellenboro around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. Following initial reports that a suspect had been detained by witnesses, deputies later learned he had escaped and ran into the nearby woods.

Deputies said they located a male victim in a car that had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He told deputies that James Tyler Flynn had shot him. Buckner was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

After searching the nearby woods, deputies learned that the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office had Flynn in custody. They had responded to reports of a male causing a disturbance at a convenience store, which turned out to be Flynn. The store was roughly three miles from the initial crime scene.

Flynn was treated for minor injuries sustained during an altercation with the victim, and was then transported to the Rutherford County Detention Center.

Flynn was charged with:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Flynn received a $50,000 secured bond.