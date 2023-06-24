WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on June 10.

7NEWS previously reported officers responded to North Main Street in reference to the shooting that left one person injured.

Woodruff Police Department released an update on June 20 identifying three individuals believed to be responsible for the incident, Capone Conya Jackson, Anthony Isaiah Sullivan and Detrick Patrick Nash Jr.

All three are charged with:

assault and battery of a high and aggravated in nature

assault and battery by mob

possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

armed robbery

Officers with the Woodruff Police Department said they arrested Detrick Nash Jr.

Officers said the other two suspects are at large.

Anyone with information or tips is asked to contact the Woodruff Police Department at (864) 476-8131.