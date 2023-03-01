CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that they have found the vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run that happened in Cherokee County last Saturday.

Troopers said that a 1999-2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee hit a pedestrian on Saturday around 10:45 p.m. Troopers said that the incident happened on Goucher School road near Double Bridge Road in front of the Goucher White Plains Fire Department.

Highway Patrol said the victim was seriously injured, and the Jeep drove away.

Troopers said that they have arrested Edward Dean Turner, 62, of Gaffney.

Turner has been charged with hit-and-run with great bodily injury, driving under suspension, operating uninsured, and expired tag.

Turner is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center.