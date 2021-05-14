1 charged after man shot in face in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting early Thursday morning in Cherokee County.

The shooting happened along McKowns Mountain Road around 12:30am, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the man was shot several times during an argument with someone he knew over a female friend. After he was shot in the roadway, he walked to a home nearby for help.

Officers found the man and he was airlifted to Spartanburg Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office. He was shot in the face and chest, but he is expected to be okay.

39-year-old Timothy Jay Blanton has been charged with Attempted Murder, second degree Assault and Battery, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

The sheriff’s office said Blanton was arrested Thursday afternoon while he was in possession of a vehicle reported stolen from Edgewood Drive in Gaffney in December 2020.

Blanton was later charged in connection with the shooting. Cherokee County deputies said Blanton assaulted one of the officers serving the warrants. A deputy had a minor elbow injury as a result of the assault, the sheriff’s office said.