1 charged after man shot near Seneca in Oconee Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Booking photo of Manuel James David Paulino from February 16, 2020. (From: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man in connection with a shooting that sent another man to the hospital Monday morning in the Utica Mill Hill area of Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Manuel James David Paulino has been charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

The sheriff’s office said they were called to Humbert Street shortly before 6:30am for a shooting.

Arrest warrants stated that the suspect shot the victim with a shotgun.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Deputies did not release any information on the victim’s condition.

Paulino was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store