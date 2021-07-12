1 charged after man shot near Seneca in Oconee Co.

Booking photo of Manuel James David Paulino from February 16, 2020. (From: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man in connection with a shooting that sent another man to the hospital Monday morning in the Utica Mill Hill area of Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Manuel James David Paulino has been charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

The sheriff’s office said they were called to Humbert Street shortly before 6:30am for a shooting.

Arrest warrants stated that the suspect shot the victim with a shotgun.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Deputies did not release any information on the victim’s condition.

Paulino was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.