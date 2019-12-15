1 charged after slicing man with box cutter in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

Joseph Perry Radford (From: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man after they say he cut another man with a box cutter-type knife in Spartanburg County, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the two men were in a dispute over a woman at a home on Diamond Lane around 3:30pm Saturday when the assault happened.

The victim suffered a serious but non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital, according to deputies.

Investigators said they found 41-year-old Joseph Perry Radford nearby and he has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Battery.

Radford is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Deputies respond to scene of reported stabbing on Diamond Lane in Spartanburg County, December 14, 2019 (WSPA Photo)

