ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person after an argument turned into a stabbing on Saturday.

Deputies said that they responded to 54 Lemans Drive in Anderson in reference to a stabbing.

Deputies said that the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument that led to the victim being stabbed in the arm.

The male victim was transported to AnMed Hospital for his injuries. The suspect was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

There is no motive, but deputies mentioned that the suspect and the victim have a long history of not getting along.