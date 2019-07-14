1 charged days after man found shot in head in Oconee Co. woods

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have made an arrest days after a man was found shot in the head in a wooded area of Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was found with a head injury Wednesday morning in a wooded area off of Hope Avenue near Seneca.

Oconee County sheriff’s deputies on the scene of Hope Avenue, July 10, 2019. (WSPA).

The man was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital where it was determined that he was shot.

Investigators have arrested and charged 26-year-old Marshall Lee Rogers with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to warrants, Rogers shot the victim in the back of the head.

Rogers is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center without bond.

Jail records show that Rogers was taken into custody Friday.

Deputies ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.