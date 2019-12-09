1 charged, deputies looking for others after Rutherford Co. break-in

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Charles Carlos Rutherford (From: Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies say they have charged a man and are looking others who may have information connected to a break-in at a home in Rutherford County.

(From: Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of several people who they say may have information about a breaking and entering that happened at a home on US-74 Business in Ellenboro.

Investigators have charged Charles Carlos Rutherford with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, three counts of obtaining property by false pretense, three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, and three counts of transferring a stolen motor vehicle.

Rutherford is in the Rutherford County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the people in the pictures is asked to call Detective Brandon Ellenburg at 828-286-2911 or Crime Stoppers at 828-286-8477.

(From: Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)
(From: Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

