LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and another was airlifted to the hospital following a crash Thursday morning in Laurens County.

The crash happened on Highway 14 near Old Laurens Road around 2 a.m., according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

The crash was reported to emergency crews at 6:45 a.m.

The coroner said the car ran off the side of the road then hit a guardrail and a tree.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Vanessa Nava of Laurens, died from her injuries at the scene.

The passenger was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for their injuries and their condition is not known at this time.