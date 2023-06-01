PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another was airlifted to the hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon in Pickens County.

The crash happened on Highway 8 near Rice Road around 12:40 p.m.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pickup truck headed westbound on Highway 8 crossed into oncoming traffic and hit an SUV.

The driver of the SUV died from their injuries at the scene.

The pickup truck driver was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.