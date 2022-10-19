LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One man is dead, and another has been arrested after they allegedly attacked a man in Laurens county.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident on the 20000 block of Highway 221 North Sunday night in reference to an altercation.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered Benjamin Derick Griffin had been stabbed and immediately rendered medical aid. Due to his injuries, Griffin died.

The deputy’s investigation found that Griffin and another man, Marcus Tyrone Grant, allegedly attacked a person who defended himself during the attack, resulting in Griffin’s death.

Investigators stated there will not be charges filed against the victim.

Grant was arrested on Tuesday and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.