CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another person is charged following a crash in Cherokee County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on December 27, 2022, at 11:46 a.m. on SC 18 at Matthew Drive.

Troopers said a 2021 Ford utility truck was at the stop sign facing south while a 2000 GMC SUV was traveling west on SC 18.

The Ford utility truck attempted to turn left and was hit by the GMC SUV.

The driver of the GMC SUV was injured and taken to the hospital where they died on Saturday. Their identity has not been released.

The driver of the Ford utility truck was charged with failure to field to the right of way.