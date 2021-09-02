1 dead, 1 critically injured in Anderson crash

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – One person has died and another person was critically injured after a crash early Thursday morning in Anderson.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened shortly after 12:45am at Main Street and Wardlaw Avenue in the city of Anderson.

The coroner said a car was driving at a high rate of speed when it hit a utility pole and then a tree.

The front seat passenger – identified as 51-year-old Jerman Estrich – was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash.

The driver was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center and is in the ICU after undergoing surgery for multiple injuries, the coroner’s office said.

The Anderson Police Department is investigating the crash.