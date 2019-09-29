1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after crash in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died and another had to be flown to the hospital after an SUV crashed along US-76 in Oconee County, Saturday evening.

According to Highway Patrol, a Ford Explorer was traveling east on US-76 (Long Creek Highway) near Cobb Bridge Road around 7:00pm when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and flipped over.

Both the driver and a passenger were thrown from the SUV.

The driver was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

The coroner says the passenger, a 47-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Her identity has not yet been released.