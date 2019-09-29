1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after crash in Oconee Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died and another had to be flown to the hospital after an SUV crashed along US-76 in Oconee County, Saturday evening.

According to Highway Patrol, a Ford Explorer was traveling east on US-76 (Long Creek Highway) near Cobb Bridge Road around 7:00pm when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and flipped over.

Both the driver and a passenger were thrown from the SUV.

The driver was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

The coroner says the passenger, a 47-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Her identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store