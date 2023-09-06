GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died and a man was flown to the hospital following a house fire Wednesday morning in Gaffney.

According to the Goucher White Plains Fire Department, firefighters responded at 7:20 a.m. to the 100 block of Erika Lane in reference to a house fire.

Once on the scene, they found the woman dead in the hallway of the home. Her identity has not been released.

Firefighters said the man was flown to The Burns Center at Augusta and another man made it out of the house.

The cause of the fire has not been released.