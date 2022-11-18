ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and another is in the hospital following a crash Friday evening in Anderson County.

The crash happened on US-76 near West Queen Street near Pendleton around 6:30 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a car was attempting to turn from US-76 on to West Queen Street when it collided with an SUV.

A passenger in the car was killed in the crash while the driver was taken to the hospital, troopers said.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.