ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A motorcycle crash in Asheville kills one person and sends another to the hospital. The Asheville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.

Officers said a driver and passenger on a motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed crashed on New Leicester Highway at Eve Lake Drive around 5 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Mission Hospital in stable, but critical condition, APD said. The passenger, however, has died.