1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died and another was hurt after a crash on US-178 in Greenwood County, Tuesday afternoon.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 3:00pm on US-178 near Mock Orange Road.

Troopers said an SUV was attempting to turn on to US-178 when it collided with a car headed southbound.

The car then ran off the road before hitting a sign and a tree.

The driver of the car was not wearing a seatbelt and died as a result of the crash, according to Highway Patrol.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

A passenger in the car was taken to Self Regional Hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.