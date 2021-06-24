1 dead, 1 hurt after crash on Piedmont Golf Course Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died and another was taken to the hospital after a single-car crash Thursday in Greenville County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Piedmont Golf Course Road near Fairway Drive around 6:40pm.

Troopers said a car was headed westbound on Piedmont Golf Course Road when it ran off of the right side of the road, overturned, and struck a tree.

Both the driver and passenger were trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed.

Highway Patrol said the passenger died from their injuries at the scene of the crash while the driver was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.