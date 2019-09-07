1 dead, 1 hurt after pickup truck crashes in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died and another is in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed along North Tigerville Road in northern Greenville County, Saturday morning.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly after 11:00am on North Tigerville Road near Highway 11.

Troopers said the pickup truck ran off the side of the road, hit several trees, then overturned down an embankment.

The driver of the truck died at the scene while the passenger was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt while the passenger was not.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.