1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting in Greenville Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Bullet Shell Casing Shooting Generic

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say one person has died and another is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was called to Ware Street just off of Davis Road for a reported gunshot victim just after 3:00am.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a man dead at the scene.

A second victim was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. That victim is in stable condition.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store