1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say one person has died and another is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was called to Ware Street just off of Davis Road for a reported gunshot victim just after 3:00am.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a man dead at the scene.

A second victim was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. That victim is in stable condition.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.