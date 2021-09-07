1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, SC (WSPA) – One person has died and other is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday night in Westminster.

Westminster Police said the shooting happened near the corner of Park Avenue and King Street around 8:00pm.

The victims were found in a car along Anderson Avenue, police said.

A woman died from her injuries at the scene while a male victim was taken to the hospital.

The Oconee County Coroner identified the woman as 20-year-old Annalyssa Marie Biondolillo-Rodriquez.

The coroner said Biondolillo-Rodriquez died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to assist police.

