1 dead, 1 hurt after SUV crashes in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Troopers say one person has died and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash along Dacusville Highway in Pickens County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened along SC-135 (Dacusville Highway) near Little Pond Road around 3:00pm Saturday.

Troopers say an SUV went off the road, went down an embankment, and struck several trees.

The passenger in the vehicle died at the scene while the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Highway Patrol said.

Both people in the SUV were wearing seatbelts.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.