1 dead, 1 hurt after SUV flips in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died and another is in the hospital after a crash in Greenville County Friday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Devenger Road near Phillips Lane around 6:00pm.

Troopers said an SUV ran off the road before the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned in the road.

Highway Patrol said both the driver and front passenger were thrown from the SUV.

According to troopers, the driver died at the scene of the crash while the front passenger was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two other people were in the SUV at the time of the crash and troopers said neither was injured.

The Greenville County Coroner identified the victim as 19-year-old Ethan Tingle of Greenville.