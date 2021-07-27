1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD CO., NC (WSPA) – One person died and another was injured after a crash Monday along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Haywood County.

According to the National Park Service, rangers were called just after 11:00am to milepost 441 on the Blue Ridge Parkway just southwest of Waynesville for a crash.

The driver of the car was taken to Haywood Regional Medical Center with minor injuries while the passenger, 18-year-old Alexis Bolduc of Mocksville, North Carolina, died from their injuries at the scene.

Investigators said the vehicle was headed southbound in a downhill curve when it left the road and landed on a guardrail.

The National Park Service said the investigation is ongoing to determine if there were any contributing factors in the crash.

