1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on Cross Anchor Rd. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A driver has died in a crash Tuesday on Cross Anchor Road in southern Spartanburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Cross Anchor Road (SC-146) and the Interstate 26 off-ramp around 6:30pm.

Troopers said a Toyota Avalon was headed eastbound on I-26, took Exit 38 and was attempting to turn left on to Cross Anchor Road when it was hit by a pickup truck headed eastbound.

The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, according to Highway Patrol.

SCHP said the driver of the pickup truck was injured and taken to the hospital.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.