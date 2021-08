ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A fiery crash in Anderson County Wednesday night has left one person dead and another person injured.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly after 8:00pm on U.S. 29 near Shiloh Road.

The Anderson County Coroner said one person died in the crash and another was injured.

U.S. 29 is currently blocked in both directions at the scene of the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.