1 dead, 1 hurt in fire at Pickens Co. home

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died and another was taken to the hospital after a fire early Thursday morning at a home in Pickens County.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened around 5:30am at a home on Duncan Road near Six Mile.

Firefighters arriving at the home found a man in front of the home who was injured and taken to a burn center in Augusta, Georgia.

While firefighters were putting out the fire at the home, deputies said they found one person dead inside.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called to assist in the fire investigation.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.