SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another was injured in a crash Wednesday in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened just after noon on Old Georgia Road near East Blackstock Road.

Troopers said a car was headed westbound on Old Georgia Road when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the car died from his injuries at the scene. A passenger was injured and taken to Spartanburg Medical Center.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Rykwon Lamonte Goudelock of Spartanburg.