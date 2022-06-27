FLETCHER, N.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another remains in critical condition following a collision Sunday morning in Henderson County.

The Fletcher Police Department, in a social media post, wrote that the crash happened at the intersection of Hendersonville Road and Fanning Bridge Road.

Police and fire officials responded to the scene around 11:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Fletcher Police said the driver of a Ford Fusion was heading west on Fanning Bridge Road when they turned left in front of a motorcycle that was traveling south on Hendersonville Road.

Both occupants of the motorcycle were ejected before the motorcycle caught fire.

41-year-old Brian Pinheiro died from his injuries at the hospital, police said. The other occupant is in critical condition. No one in the Ford was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.